Live broadcast | A political strike hits oil refining: Several refineries are shut down for two days

December 28, 2023
in World Europe
Teollisuusliitto opposes the government's labor market tightening and social security cuts with political strikes.

Industry Association will shut down Neste's Porvoo oil refinery for two days in February. The Kokkola and Kilpilahti refineries will also be shut down.

The chief steward of the Porvoo oil refinery told about the matter Sami Ryynänen and chairman of the Finnish Confederation of Industry Riku Aalto at a news conference on Thursday. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast from the location.

“These are companies that have a wide impact on the functions of society,” Aalto said.

“This has been a difficult decision.”

According to Aalto, the strike will take place on the 1st-2nd. February.

Industry Association is participating in SAK's Painava syy campaign, which opposes the government's labor market tightening and social security cuts.

According to the industrial union, strikes are now exceptionally reported at a press conference because they have effects on industrial activity and production.

The intentions of the other unions have not yet been announced.

The previous broad political strikes were organized around Christmas on December 14, which, among other things, stopped public transport in Helsinki and other cities.

