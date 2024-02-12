Monday, February 12, 2024
Live broadcast | A former insider tells how the president's cabinet works – The live broadcast from the election studio continues

February 12, 2024
Live broadcast | A former insider tells how the president's cabinet works – The live broadcast from the election studio continues

Experts analyze the result of the presidential election in HS's election studio.

The presidential election the analysis of the result will continue on Monday in Helsingin Sanomat's election studio. Foreign and security policy and election experts will be guests in the studio hosted by the Saturday club podcast.

In the studio, we think about what decided the second round and what kind of challenges the new president faces By Alexander Stubb (cook) is in front of him. The live broadcast from Sanomatalo started at 8 o'clock.

You can also follow the studio from moment to moment, which can be found at the end of this article.

As a guest we will see, for example, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (cook). MPs, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee also arrive at the studio Titti Tuppurainen (sd) and Sebastian Tynkkynen (p.s.).

In addition, the program will include researchers' analysis of the voting result and its impact on Finland's foreign and security policy. Among others, a senior university lecturer can vote Hanna Wass from the University of Helsinki and political researcher, CEO of the Nordic West Office Risto EJ Penttilä.

See also  AGU opposes lesser punishment for military personnel who commit rape

The broadcast is hosted by HS editors, From the Saturday Club podcast acquaintances Emil Elo and Susanne Salmi.

