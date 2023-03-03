Live broadcast | A 42-story tower block is burning fiercely in Hong Kong

The renovation was to be completed by the middle of 2023.

Under renovation a fire broke out in a tower block in Hong Kong on Thursday, reports news agency AFP. You can follow the live broadcast from the scene of the fire below.

The 42-story tower block is located in Tsim Sha Tsui, a well-known shopping and tourist area in Kowloon near the harbor.

According to the AFP news agency, no one has been reported injured in the fire.

The fire was first spotted breaking loose on the scaffolding on top of the house. The fire sent sparks down into the nearby streets.

After an hour, the fire had spread along the side of the house almost to street level.

Among other things, it was intended to establish a new hotel in the renovated building.