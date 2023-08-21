Live broadcast 15.30 | Prime Minister Orpo’s message to the EU Commission: Competitiveness cannot be based on business subsidies

The ambassadors representing Finland in the world are currently meeting in Helsinki for their annual meeting. The leadership of Finland’s foreign policy speaks to them.

EU countries competitiveness cannot be based on business subsidies, prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) stated at the ambassadors’ meeting in Helsinki on Monday.

According to Orpo, the dismantling of barriers to the EU’s internal market must be put at the top of the commission’s work list in the next term.

“Our competitiveness cannot be based on pumping our tax funds into business subsidies,” Orpo emphasized.

“This is our strong message to the Commission.”

The background is that the EU Commission has become even more favorable to business subsidies. The commission expanded in the spring, EU countries’ opportunities to support their own companies and industry.

Finland has tried to resist this development, because as a small country it does not have the same opportunities to support its own companies or attract factory investments as larger countries.

In his speech Orpo also took a stand on the racism debate that has been going on since the beginning of summer. The discussion has taken place, among others, with the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) of old racist writings and the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) due to private messages that appeared in the media.

“I think it’s good that the discussion about racism has started. And it is important that this discussion is conducted in depth”, Orpo stated.

“Society changes when racism and discrimination are brought to light. Society changes when public debate leads to political action. Racism can only be tackled by making it visible.”

According to Orpo, Finland should recognize that there is still work to be done when it comes to combating racism.

“So that we are an interesting investment target now and in the future. So that experts in different fields want to come to Finland with their families in the future. So that Finland becomes better.”

Finland the ambassadors are currently meeting in Helsinki for a three-day ambassadorial meeting. The meeting is held annually. Now it is organized in a new situation, because the Finnish government has changed in the summer and the country has joined NATO.

In connection with the meeting, policy speeches will be heard from the entire leadership of Finland’s foreign policy.

The ambassadors were spoken to earlier on Monday Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (cook) and Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio.

On Tuesday, the president of the republic will address the ambassadors Sauli Niinistö and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook). On Wednesday, the Minister of Education responsible for Nordic cooperation will speak Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

The topic of this year’s meeting is how the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution affect the position of Finland and Europe. The meeting also discusses the prerequisites for the EU’s global role.