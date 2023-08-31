Live broadcast 13.30 | The government is trying to straighten its lines and combat racism – this is what the expected communication is all about

The government is trying to use the communication as a sort of endpoint to the racism debate that raged throughout the summer.

The government is scheduled to publish today, Thursday, its so-called racism statement, which is important not only in terms of combating racism, but also in terms of keeping the entire government standing.

The government itself officially talks about the communication to promote equality, non-discrimination and equality.

The communication has been prepared throughout the summer, and on Wednesday the governing parties agreed on its content. On Thursday afternoon, the government will make an official decision about it. The contents of the notice will be announced at a press conference starting at around 1:30 p.m., which HS will broadcast live.

What is expected from the announcement and why is it such big news? HS knows what it’s all about.

The notification is important for Rkp and the assembly

The government is trying to use the communication as a sort of endpoint to the racism debate that raged throughout the summer.

During the summer, the former Minister of Economy has been discussed in public Vilhelm Junnilan (ps), the current Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) about old racists of deeds, of writings and from a private message.

The news especially shocked Rkp and destabilized the government.

The entire summer has been lived in an exceptional situation, when the Rkp’s trust in its government partner, basic Finns, has been unclear. According to HS data Rkp’s parliamentary group was ready to leave the government in July.

For example, in July, Rkp demanded that all government ministers resign from rasim. Purra apologized for some of his writings, Rydman did not.

The announcement of the Government is a tool with which the government can bring matters to the attention of the parliament. In doing so, the government has been able to have an internal discussion about racism.

The communication is a way for Rkp to continue in the government without losing face, even though it has not received the apologies it demanded from basic Finns. On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s Party wants to show that the government it leads is not racist.

More than 20 measures are promised, not banning Nazi flags

According to HS data the communication will contain more than 20 measures aimed at increasing equality and also eliminating structural racism. Educational activities are aimed at schools and sports organizations, for example.

Several million euros are planned to be allocated to the measures in the communication, but they will be agreed upon in more detail during the September budget meeting.

According to HS, the banning of extremist symbols such as Nazi flags was considered in the negotiations on the communication, but it has proven to be legally complicated.

According to HS sources, instead, the promotion of anonymous recruitment is recorded in some form in the communication. The aim of anonymous recruitment is to ensure that something irrelevant to the job, such as the applicant’s foreign name, does not affect the job seeker’s opportunities.

The announcement also takes a stand on hate speech and its reduction in Finland.

Parliament will vote on the government’s confidence next week

Next week, the parliament will return from the session break and practically the first thing to do will be to discuss the communication. The discussion will take place on Wednesday.

In connection with the notification, it is possible to vote on the confidence of the entire government or individual ministers. Those in the opposition The Left Alliance and the Greens have announcedthat they intend to express no confidence in Rydman and Purra.

If the Rkp ministers did not support Rydman and Purra in the vote of confidence, the government would fall.

The upcoming votes are likely to be held on Friday next week.