Wednesday, July 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast 13.30 | Prime Minister Orpo will speak to the media soon, HS will follow live – Purra also arrived in Kesäranta

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast 13.30 | Prime Minister Orpo will speak to the media soon, HS will follow live – Purra also arrived in Kesäranta

Policy|Live broadcast at 1:30 p.m

The live broadcast of the media meeting starts around 1:30 p.m.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) organizes a media meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta on Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s Office informs about the matter.

Also the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) is there in Kesäranta.

The media meeting starts around 1:30 p.m. HS shows the event live and follows it moment by moment. The follow-up of the event can be read in this article.

According to the Cabinet Office, the topic of the meeting is “current issues”.

#Live #broadcast #Prime #Minister #Orpo #speak #media #follow #live #Purra #arrived #Kesäranta

See also  Arsenal claim victory in North London derby and remain Premier League leader
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result