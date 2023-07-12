Live broadcast 13.30 | Prime Minister Orpo will speak to the media soon, HS will follow live – Purra also arrived in Kesäranta

The live broadcast of the media meeting starts around 1:30 p.m.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) organizes a media meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta on Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s Office informs about the matter.

Also the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) is there in Kesäranta.

The media meeting starts around 1:30 p.m. HS shows the event live and follows it moment by moment. The follow-up of the event can be read in this article.

According to the Cabinet Office, the topic of the meeting is “current issues”.