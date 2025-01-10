LIVE | Breaking news on the presidential investiture in Venezuela

Brussels demands a “peaceful and inclusive transition” in Venezuela and accuses Maduro of repressing the opposition

The European Commission demands that there be a “peaceful and inclusive transition” in Venezuela before the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro. The EU has not recognized the results of last July’s elections and demands the publication of their minutes, but it has not taken the step of recognizing the opposition Edmundo González as president-elect, as Italy has done individually.

“The EU shows solidarity with the people of Venezuela who voted peacefully on July 28, 2024 to determine the future,” said this Friday the Foreign Affairs spokesperson of the community government, who has accused the authorities of having subjected them to “repression.” and harassment” since then of the opposition.

Although he has not specifically mentioned the opposition leader María Corina Machado, whose party denounced her detention on Thursday and, shortly after, that she was free, he has assured that the “intimidation and arrests are constant.” Likewise, he has asked that “arbitrary detentions” stop and that the “unconditional release of political prisoners” be ensured.

Inform Irene Castro