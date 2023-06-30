The electoral court of Brazil continues this Friday the vote in which is about to disqualify former president Jair Bolsonaro from holding political office for eight years in a trial for the former right-wing president’s false claims about the voting system in that country.

Three members of the seven-judge panel have so far voted to convict

Bolsonaro for abuse of the powers of the presidency when he summoned foreign ambassadors to a meeting to raise concerns about the security of Brazil’s electronic voting machines in July 2022.

A fourth condemnatory vote (since the verdict must be defined by a majority of the plenary session -at least 4 of 7 votes-), would imply the disqualification of Bolsonaro until 2030, dashing his hopes of a quick political comeback and potentially putting him out of the next two presidential elections.

The president of the court temporarily suspended the trial this Thursday afternoon. It is scheduled to resume this Friday at 12 pm, Brasilia time.

The case centers on an event with diplomats organized by

Bolsonaro in the presidential residence de la Alvorada, in which he assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” in the electronic ballot box system with the “participation of the Armed Forces.”

In his speech, broadcast on public TV and social networks, this former Army captain said that the alleged vulnerability of the system could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him, something he repeated on numerous occasions during the electoral campaign against Lula. .

“What could be more serious for a head of state than, for electoral purposes, mobilizing the apparatus of the Republic to intentionally convey the idea that the Brazilian elections are not fair?” said magistrate Floriano Marques, who voted in favor. of a conviction.

Instead, his colleague Raul Araújo voted for Bolsonaro’s acquittal, considering that “the intensity of the behavior was not such as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility.”

