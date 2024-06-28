Without margin for error, Brazil He will pursue his first victory in this United States Copa América-2024 on Friday against Paraguay in Las Vegas, where he will demand a step forward from his young forwards. The trident formed by Vinicius Jr, the figure of the ‘Seleçao’ in the absence of Neymar, Rodrygo and Raphinha, was unable to find the net against Costa Rica in the goalless draw that opened Group D.

According to the criteria of

The Brazilian practices have been delayed until the late afternoon in Las Vegas due to the stifling temperatures that exceed 42º Celsius. The heat will not affect the match against Paraguay, which will start at 8 pm Colombian time.

On the court of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, Brazil has the double challenge of putting on a show worthy of that jersey, which will calm the criticism about the level of this generation, and securing the three points needed to try to finish first in the group.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica Photo:EFE Share

Paraguay, for its part, fell in its debut 2-1 against the intractable Colombia. Argentine Daniel Garnero, Guaraní coach, downplayed the seriousness of the setback, appreciating that the coffee goals came from specific errors. Garnero, in any case, not only has to correct these imbalances but also oil an attack that will have to extract oil from each arrival in the Brazilian area.

Minute by minute

SPORTS