Live, Brazil vs. Bolivia: follow the minute by minute

Brazil and Bolivia They face each other this Friday in the first day of the World Cup qualifiers, in a match in which both teams want to not only start on the right foot, but also break the records of their stars, Neymar and Marcelo Martins.

The Canarinha begins its new stage after the World Cup in Qatar in the interim, under the command of Fernando Diniz, the Fluminense coach, who will be in charge until the Copa América in 2024, when the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) hopes to cede him the command to Carlos Ancelotti.



The match, which looks very favorable for the hosts beforehand, will have the added incentive of seeing if Neymar can become the five-time world champion’s top scorer in official matches.

