coronavirusThe Netherlands is the only country in the North Sea that is still red on the European corona map, and yet we are easing faster than our neighboring countries. There is a lack of understanding in the House of Representatives. And in Brazil, thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s corona policy. He still doubts the need for face masks and has failed to quickly stock up on the necessary doses of vaccines. The death rate there is approaching half a million. huhYou can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog.