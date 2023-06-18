Sunday, June 18, 2023
LIVE: Boyacá Chicó draws against América and for now is eliminated from the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in Sports
LIVE: Boyacá Chicó draws against América and for now is eliminated from the final


Boyacá Chicó vs. America

Boyacá Chicó vs. America

Photo:

Twitter: @americadecali

Boyaca Chico vs. America

The checkered team has options to qualify, but it depends on the result of Millionaires.

Boyacá Chicó visits América on the last date of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League. The game is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Cali, and is 1-1. An own goal by Edwin Velasco, in minute 36, put the visitor ahead. Luis Mosquera tied at 44.

The team led by Mario García has an arithmetic option to reach the final. To do this, they need to defeat América and expect a defeat for Millonarios in Bogotá against Medellín. It is the only combination of results that works for you.

America is already eliminated. Although it could reach Millonarios on points, the fact that the blues have been seeded in the home run gives them an advantage in the event of a tiebreaker.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of America and Boyacá Chicó

