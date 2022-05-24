The riders in the Tour of Italy have a lot to choose from one day after the last rest day. No less than three climbs of the first category have to be conquered in stage sixteen. The peloton started at 11.15 am from Salo, the finish is expected around 5.15 pm in Apricia. Of course we follow the stage closely here.





The road starts to climb quite soon after the start. The Goletto di Cadino is the first ascent on the way to the finish. A first category col, over a length of almost 20 kilometers, with an average gradient of 6.2%.

After the descent, the legendary Passo del Mortirolo (first category) awaits. A climb of 12.6 kilometers with a number of very difficult parts, especially in the final. After a difficult descent you have to climb again. First to Teglio, a climb of just under six kilometers with sections of up to 16% in the middle.





The final climb of the day, also of the first category, is the Valico di Santa Cristina, a 13.5 kilometer climb at 8%. Today’s finish is not at the top, but after a steep descent. The final meters then increase slightly again.

The profile of the sixteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia. © Giro



Koen Bouwman is riding in the mountain jersey and there are quite a few points to conquer today. If the Dutchman from Jumbo-Visma wants to keep his jersey, he will have to work hard. Richard Carapaz has been wearing the pink jersey since Saturday. View all rankings below.





Corona

Ecuadorian rider Jonathan Caicedo has been forced to leave the Giro d’Italia. His team EF Education reported on Tuesday that Caicedo has tested positive for corona.

“Jonathan Caicedo has no symptoms and has been quarantined,” the U.S. cycling team said. ,,Our other drivers and staff all had negative results in the PCR tests. They will continue the Giro.”

Caicedo was in 56th place in the standings. He did not make it to the end in both the Giro and the Vuelta last year. In the 2020 Giro he won a stage.

Wilco Kelderman © photo: Cor Vos







