The omikron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout Europe. On the corona map of the European health service ECDC, almost all regions are shown in dark red, the highest warning level. A Boston hospital has removed a patient from its waiting list for a heart transplant because he has not been vaccinated against the corona virus. And Moderna has started clinical trials of a booster dose of the corona vaccine that has been specially developed against the omikron variant. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

