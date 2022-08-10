– According to Ukrainian governor Valentin Reznichenko, there are a Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region 21 people died. Also touched dozens of others injured at the shelling.
– The UN Security Council discusses Thursday afternoon the recent shelling of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant in the eastern region of Zaporizhzhya.
– It cargo ship Razoni is looking for another port to unload his cargo, now the Lebanese buyer refuses the cargo. This is due to the five months late delivery.
