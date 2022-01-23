Episode 1 Video series | Exclusive insight into the mission of Irene Schouten and skating team Zaanlander

In an exclusive eight-part video series, we follow top skater Irene Schouten and her Zaanlander team in an all-important period towards the Winter Games in Beijing. A unique look behind the scenes, including the personal developments in the life of Irene Schouten and her teammates, including Jorrit Bergsma. Today episode 1.