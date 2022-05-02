Most important news at a glance:
– Russia does not seek to to end war in Ukraine on 9 May† This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
– Israel has reacted furiously to the comments of the Russian minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov that Jews are the “greatest anti-Semites” and that Adolf Hitler, like Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky “also had Jewish blood.”
– The plans to continue with the evacuation of civilians from the cellars of the Azovstal factory in Mariupol failed by flaring up the battle.
#LIVE #Boris #Johnson #addresses #Ukrainian #parliament #Child #killed #missile #attack #Odessa
Leave a Reply