Chilean President and Chief Executives of other Latin American countries participate in ceremony this Monday (September 11)

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, will hold this Monday (September 11, 2023) the event “For Democracy, Today and Forever”, at the Palácio de La Moneda (headquarters of the country’s Presidency), in Santiago. The Chief Executives of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, will participate in the ceremony. Family members of former president Salvador Allende (1908-1973), deposed by General Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006) in 1973, will also be present.

The event will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: