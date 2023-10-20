The border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is not expected to open on Friday. Insiders report this to CNN. The main reason is said to be that work is still being done on the roads around the Rafah border crossing, which have suffered extensive damage during bombings. And a member of a team of journalists was killed during shelling by Israeli forces. This is reported by the Lebanese army. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

