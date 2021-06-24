President Jair Bolsonaro will carry out this Thursday (June 24, 2021) a technical visit to the Oiticica Dam, in Jucurutu (RN). The project will receive water from the North Axis of the São Francisco River integration project. The government must release another R$ 38 million to ensure its continuity. The entire work is budgeted at R$657.2 million and the government expects completion by December 2021.

With over 90% of execution, according to government estimates, when ready, the dam should bring water security to around 330,000 people in the municipalities of São José do Seridó and Caicó, in addition to Vale do Açu and the central region of the state. The project was conceived in 1950, but construction only began during the government of former president Dilma Rousseff, in 2013.

watch on power360:

continue reading