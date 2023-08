Former president received title of honorary citizen of Minas Gerais in the State Legislative Assembly

The ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) receives, this Monday (28.Aug.2023), the title of honorary citizen of Minas Gerais. It was granted by the Legislative Assembly and sanctioned by the governor Romeo Zema (New), in Minas Gerais.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by the digital newspaper Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: