This Saturday (Oct 15), the president focused his campaign on the Northeast; earlier, he was in São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI)

President and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates this Saturday (15.Oct.2022) in worship at the assembly sanctuary in São Luís (MA).

CAMPAIGN IN THE NORTHEAST

Earlier, Bolsonaro campaigned at the joint leisure center in Fortaleza (CE). Upon arriving in the capital of Ceará, he spoke with journalists. During the interview, he called the former minister Marina Silva (Network “lady of the jungles”. He made the statement when commenting on the elected deputy’s support for the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

When asked about the electoral debate with PT that will be held on Sunday (16.out), he said that he will adopt a tone “quiet”. The 1st debate of the 2nd round between the candidates for the Presidency will be held at the headquarters of the band in São Paulo, at 8 pm, and is promoted by pool of media vehicles formed by Band, Folha de S. Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL.

Before traveling to the capital of Ceará, Bolsonaro held a campaign event in Teresina (PI). During his speech at the event, he said that he hopes to have “at least 70 million” of votes in the 2nd round.

In the 1st round, at the national level, former president Lula had 48.43% of the valid votes (57,259,504 votes) and Bolsonaro 43.20% (51,072,345 votes).

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from October 9 to 11, 2022, shows Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 52% of valid voting intentions against 48% of Bolsonaro in the 2nd round race for the Presidency of the Republic. The rates consider valid votes – those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. This is how the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will release the results on the night of the 2nd round of elections, on October 30th.

O PowerDate interviewed 5,000 people in this round. As the number of interviews is greater than in previous rounds, the results are more accurate. The survey’s margin of error is 1.5 percentage points, up or down.

Lula and Bolsonaro maintained the rates recorded in the previous week, indicating a stable scenario.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 9 to 11, 2022. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-09241/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of the results is done in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura.

