The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) makes this Friday (30.Dec.2022) a statement to its supporters and voters, in Brasília.

This is Bolsonaro’s last week in the Presidency; the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will take office on Sunday (1.Jan.2023).

Bolsonaro’s speech will be broadcast live on the channel Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: