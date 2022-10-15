Candidate for reelection finds supporters in the Northeast this Saturday (15.Oct); later, goes to São Luís (MA)

President and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) meets this Saturday (15.Oct.2022) with supporters at the joint leisure center in Fortaleza (CE). Bolsonaro dedicates the day to campaign commitments in the Northeast region: after the event in the capital of Ceará, he will participate in worship in São Luís (MA). Earlier, he was in Teresina (PI).

CAMPAIGN IN PIAUÍ

Before traveling to Fortaleza, Bolsonaro held a campaign event in Teresina (PI). During his speech at the event, he said he hopes to have “at least 70 million” of votes in the 2nd round.

In the 1st round, at the national level, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had 48.43% of the valid votes (57,259,504 votes) and Bolsonaro 43.20% (51,072,345 votes).

VOTING INTENTIONS

Search PowerDate held from October 9 to 11, 2022, shows Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 52% of valid voting intentions against 48% of Bolsonaro in the 2nd round race for the Presidency of the Republic. The rates consider valid votes – those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. This is how the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will release the results on the night of the 2nd round of elections, on October 30th.

O PowerDate interviewed 5,000 people in this round. As the number of interviews is greater than in previous rounds, the results are more accurate. The survey’s margin of error is 1.5 percentage points, up or down.

Lula and Bolsonaro maintained the rates recorded in the previous week, indicating a stable scenario.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 9 to 11, 2022. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-09241/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura.