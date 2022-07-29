President participates in event of his party’s Goiás directory; acronym will confirm its candidates in the State

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates this Friday (29.Jul.2022) in the state convention of the Liberal Party in Goiás.

The state directory of the acronym will confirm the candidacies of the federal deputy Major Victor Hugo (PL) for the state government and the entrepreneur Wilder Morais for the Senate. The ceremony will be held at the Jaó club, in Goiânia.

