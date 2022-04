Event of the Union of Councilors of Brazil is being held at the Opera Hall, in Brasília

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) goes to the 21st March of National Legislatures this Thursday (28.Apr.2022). According to the official schedule of the event, Bolsonaro’s participation will be at 4 pm.

Organized by UVB (União dos Vereadores do Brasil), the conference is being held at the Opera Hall, in Brasília.

Watch: