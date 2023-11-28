The former president and the former first lady attend the launch of “PL60+”, in Brasília

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro participate this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023) in the launching ceremony of “PL60+”, an initiative of the PL (Liberal Party) that aims to ensure rights and good -being of elderly people. The event will be held at Complexo Brasil 21, in Brasília.

