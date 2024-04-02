After the fatal attack on several employees of the aid organization World Central Kitchen in the Gaza Strip, the British government summoned the Israeli ambassador in London. He made it clear to the ambassador that the British government “strongly condemns the horrific killing” of the seven employees, including three British citizens, said the responsible minister of state, Andrew Mitchell, according to a statement on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary David Cameron called the incident “completely unacceptable” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have called for a rapid and transparent investigation, the results of which will be shared with the international community, and full accountability,” Mitchell said. Israel must immediately and urgently introduce an effective conflict management mechanism to improve humanitarian access. An immediate humanitarian pause is needed to help the residents of the Gaza Strip and bring Israeli hostages to safety. There must then be progress towards a sustainable ceasefire, said Mitchell, according to the statement.

Foreign Minister Cameron wrote after a conversation with his Israeli colleague Israel Katz: “Israel must urgently explain how this happened and make major changes to ensure the safety of the aid workers on the ground.” Cameron had previously emphasized the victims of the attack would have worked to provide life-saving assistance to those who desperately needed it. It is very important that humanitarian workers are protected and can do their work. According to the British news agency PA, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said he was shocked. Questions now arose that needed to be answered.