Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war are at an impasse: The talks in Cairo are in a “difficult stalemate,” the German Press Agency learned from Egyptian security circles. There is no discernible movement in the positions of the participants.

According to well-informed sources at the airport, the 13-member Israeli delegation, which had arrived in Cairo hours earlier, left again. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also left the capital, as did Hamas representatives who had travelled from Doha to be informed about the progress of the talks.

According to security circles, the main issue that remains controversial is the extent to which Israeli troops will be allowed to remain stationed in the Gaza-Egypt border area in the event of a ceasefire. Israel suspects that Hamas has been supplying itself with weapons across this border. The Islamist Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.