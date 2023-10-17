Hamas has released the first video footage of a hostage. 21-year-old Mia Schem from the town of Shoham in Israel says she was taken from a party and is calling for her release. Hamas and other radical organizations are still holding about 250 hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attack on Israel. Meanwhile, 22 kidnapped prisoners are said to have died. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Biden #visits #Israel #Wednesday #Hamas #releases #video #footage #hostage