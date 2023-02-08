The annual State of the Union address, held on Capitol Hill, is one of the top annual political events in the U.S.

US President Joe Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address this Tuesday (February 7, 2023) at the Capitol – seat of the US Legislature.

At the event, the Democrat will present the national priorities for 2023. The speech is one of the main annual political events held in Washington DC

Biden’s speech will be broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: