Israel-HamasAlthough the chances seem extremely slim, US President Joe Biden still believes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is possible before Ramadan begins. Even the top brass of the Israeli and American intelligence services, Mossad and the CIA, met on Friday to discuss the ceasefire negotiations. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
01:40
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Biden #holds #hope #Gaza #ceasefire #start #Ramadan
Leave a Reply