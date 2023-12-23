US President Joe Biden has once again urged ally Israel to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip. Biden did this in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening, the White House said. Earlier Saturday evening, Biden told the press that he was not asking Netanyahu for a ceasefire. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
