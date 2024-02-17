War UkraineUS President Joe Biden blames the US Congress for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine. According to Biden, Congress's inaction led to this defeat. Congress's “inaction” led to “less ammunition” for Ukrainian troops, Biden said. “This resulted in the first noticeable progress for Russia in months.”Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.
Foreign editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Biden #Conquest #Avdiivka #due #Congress
Leave a Reply