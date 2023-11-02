War Israel and HamasPresident Joe Biden does not want to call for a ceasefire, but does believe that a humanitarian “pause” should be imposed in the war between Israel and Hamas. He said this on Wednesday evening during a campaign speech in Minnesota. And the main generator of a major hospital in the Gazan city of Bait Lahia is no longer operational due to a lack of fuel. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.