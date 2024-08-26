At times when the Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that it will abide by the “unequivocal” decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to support the controversial reelection of Nicolás Madurowhose victory in the presidential elections of July 28 is accused of being fraudulent by the majority opposition, as well as by several countries and national and international organizations, there are several international experts who seek to demonstrate the fraud that occurred in said elections.

The doctor Dorothy Kronickpolitical scientist specializing in contemporary Latin American politics, especially Venezuelan politics, led a “triple verification” analysis focused on the Venezuelan voting system and whose protocol aims to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process.

The opposition and various international observers accuse the TSJ of bowing to Maduro's dictates. Photo:Getty Images

This system, praised at the time by figures such as former US President Jimmy Carter, allows paper voting receipts, printed minutes and electronic data to be aligned to faithfully reflect the popular will.

Kronick, who continues to update his analysis, maintains that the “paper trail” generated during the elections practically rules out the possibility of fraud or manipulation of the results by the opposition. In that sense, His study affirms that Edmundo González Urrutia is the legitimate winner of the elections in Venezuela.

However, the situation in the neighboring country looks complex since, in a statement, the CNE indicated on Monday that it “complies with the decision and, within the legal period, will comply with what was ordered by the Electoral Chamber” of the TSJ, which asked the entity to publish in its Official Gazette the already announced result of the elections.

The Venezuelan opposition, led by María Corina Machado, denounced fraud in the Venezuelan elections. Photo:Getty Images

The court, controlled by pro-Chavez judges, confirmed Maduro’s victory through a judicial expert report, the details of which are unknown and in which representatives of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which denounced fraud, were not invited to participate.

However, the PUD claims that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the presidential election by a wide margin, and so it published “83.5 percent of the electoral records,” collected by witnesses and polling station members on election day, to reinforce its claim, and asked the CNE, like a large part of the international community, to publish the disaggregated results of the election, as planned in the schedule.

Caryslia Rodríguez, president of the Supreme Court of Venezuela. Photo:AFP

The TSJ said it had received from the CNE all the records confirming Maduro’s victory and decided to keep this material “safeguarded,” despite the fact that regulations and tradition indicate that the results of the election at each voting center must be published.

The PUD, several countries and reports such as the one led by Kronick have rejected the judicial review of the electoral result, considering that the TSJ is controlled by judges who, they claim, favor Chavismo, despite the fact that Maduro described it as impartial.

Instead, they have called for the release of disaggregated results or an international and independent verification of the voting records.