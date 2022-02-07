Beijing, 10 finals today

–

The Olympics comes alive with the third day, characterized by 10 finals. Italy dreams in at least 5 of these, here is the detail:

2.03 / 7.30 ALPINE SKIING Giant women (Bassino, Brignone, Curtoni, Marsaglia)

4.37 SKATING FIGURE Mixed team competition, women’s free

5.00 SNOWBOARD Slopestyle men (Lauzi)

9.30 P. LONG SKATING 1500 women (Lollobrigida)

10 BIATHLON Individual 15 km women (Wierer, Vittozzi, Comola, Sanfilippo)

12.45 JUMP Mixed team competition

13.46 SHORT TRACK 500 women (Fontana, M. Valcepina, A. Valcepina)

13.58 SHORT TRACK 1000 men (Sighel)