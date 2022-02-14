A Monday with the Italian couple Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri as main protagonists among the blues in the free ice dance program. So we will cheer for Giada Andreutti in the women’s monobob and in the freestyle slopesyule it is the turn of Silvia Bertagna and Elisa Maria Nakab. The third round of women’s downhill is to be followed with great attention. Last chance for the blue Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia and Francesca Marsaglia to test the track, both downhill and combined. And we will see how the great expectation Sofia Goggia is. Men big Air qualifications with Emiliano Lauzi. To close Italy-Canada in curling and the couple Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea in the men’s 2-way bobsleigh, who starts today ..