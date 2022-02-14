Day starring the figure of ice skating. Italy also competes in women monobob, women slopestyle, men Big air, 2 men bobsleigh. And then there is Canada-Italy men’s curling and the team ski jumping event
A Monday with the Italian couple Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri as main protagonists among the blues in the free ice dance program. So we will cheer for Giada Andreutti in the women’s monobob and in the freestyle slopesyule it is the turn of Silvia Bertagna and Elisa Maria Nakab. The third round of women’s downhill is to be followed with great attention. Last chance for the blue Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia and Francesca Marsaglia to test the track, both downhill and combined. And we will see how the great expectation Sofia Goggia is. Men big Air qualifications with Emiliano Lauzi. To close Italy-Canada in curling and the couple Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea in the men’s 2-way bobsleigh, who starts today ..
02.05, CURLING: 7 round robin women session (China-Japan, Canada-ROC, USA-South Korea) 02.22, FIGURE SKATING: ice dance, free program 02.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air women 02.30, BOB: third women monobob heats 03.00, FREESTYLE: first round qualifying slopestyle women 03.15, SNOWBOARD: qualifying 2 big air women 04.00, SNOWBOARD: qualifying 3 big air women 04.00, BOB: fourth round monobob women 04.01, FREESTYLE: second round qualifying slopestyle women 05.10, HOCKEY ICE: first semifinal women 06.00, ALPINE SKIING: third downhill test women 06.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air men 07.05, CURLING: 8 round robin session men (Canada-Italy, Denmark-Norway, ROC-Sweden, Switzerland-Great Britain) 07.15, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 big air men 08.00, SNOWBOARD: qualification 3 big air men 08.00, FREESTYLE SKI, aerials qualifications women 12.00, FREESTYLE SKI, aerials final women 12.00, SKI JUMP: first m also men’s team trial 13.05, BOB: first round 2-man bobsleigh 13.05, CURLING: 8 round robin women session (Switzerland-Sweden, Great Britain-Canada, Japan-South Korea, Denmark-ROC) 13.06, SKI JUMP : second round men’s team trial 14.10, ICE HOCKEY: second semifinal women 14.40, BOB: second round bobsleigh to 2 ITALIAN men COMPETING TODAY AT THE OLYMPICS 02.05, CURLING: 7 round robin session for women (China-Japan, Canada-ROC, USA South Korea) 02.15, FIGURE SKATING: ice dance, free dance – Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri 02.30, BOB: third monobob women heat – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti) 03.00, FREESTYLE: first heat women slopestyle qualifications – Silvia Bertagna , Elisa Maria Nakab 04.00, BOB: fourth round monobob women – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti) 04.01, FREESTYLE: second round qualifying slopestyle women – Silvia Bertagna, Elisa Maria Nakab 06.00, ALPINE SKI: third downhill test women – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone , Elena Cur toni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia, Francesca Marsaglia 06.30, SNOWBOARD: qualification 1 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi 07.00, NORDIC COMBINED: training 3 Gundersen large springboard / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa 07.05, CURLING: 8 round robin men session, Canada-Italy – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella) 07.15, SNOWBOARD: qualification 2 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi 08.00, SNOWBOARD: qualification 3 big air men – Emiliano Lauzi 13.05, BOB: first bobsled run with 2 men – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea) 14.40, BOB: second bobsled run with 2 men – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)
February 14 – 01:00
