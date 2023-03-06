The BC (Central Bank) presents this Monday (6.Mar.2023) the guidelines for the pilot of Real Digital, the digital version of the Brazilian currency that will be issued by the monetary authority. After the presentation, BC members will grant an interview to journalists.

Here are the authorities participating in the event:

Fabio Araujo coordinator of the Real Digital initiative;

coordinator of the Real Digital initiative; Haroldo Jayme Cruz head of the Central Bank’s Information Technology Department;

head of the Central Bank’s Information Technology Department; Marcus Antonio Sucupira , deputy head of the Open Market Operations Department; It is

, deputy head of the Open Market Operations Department; It is Luis Felipe Vital Nunes Pereirageneral coordinator of Public Debt Operations at the National Treasury Secretariat.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: