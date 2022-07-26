The president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, participates in the ceremony; watch it live on Poder360 YouTube channel

O BC (Central Bank) launches this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) two commemorative coins for the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. There will be two: one in silver and the other in cupronickel – a metallic alloy with copper and up to 30% nickel.

The ceremony will be attended by the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, the director of Administration, Carolina Barros, and the historian Aline Montenegro Magalhães, from National Historical Museum. She will give the lecture “Iconography of Independence”.

Brazil will celebrate 200 years of independence on September 7.