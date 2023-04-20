LIVE: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, minute by minute in the Champions League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Manchester City vs. Bayern, in the Champions League.
Manchester City vs. Bayern, in the Champions League.
The second leg of the quarterfinals is played.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Pep Guardiola he is 90 minutes, which can be pleasant or hell, away from securing his third consecutive semi-final with Manchester United.
The 3-0 income, against a Bayern Munich and its Allianz Arena, the last obstacle to avoid. It seems impossible to think that the ‘Cityzens’ will be left out, after the level shown at home and the impressive victory against the Bavarians, but their perseverance to disappoint is well known in Europe and how the legs of the English tremble on the big stages in the Old Continent.
And few are more spectacular than that of Bayern, a boiler to look for the miracle. That is why Guardiola will not save anything and he can repeat the eleven that he beat at the Etihad Stadium a week ago.
A team led by Erling Haaland that has scored five goals in the last three games and twelve in the last five. His 32 goals in the Premier League -two away from the record- and 11 in the Champions League.
Minute by minute
🔵 THE ELEVEN OF THE CITY 🔵
Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Grealish and Haaland.
BENCH | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Lewis, Laporte, Sergio Gómez, Perrone, Phillips, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez and Julián Álvarez. pic.twitter.com/giTgZuIXlk
—Manchester City (@ManCityES) April 19, 2023
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Bayern #Munich #Manchester #City #minute #minute #Champions #League
Leave a Reply