Thursday, April 20, 2023
LIVE: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, minute by minute in the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in Sports
Manchester City vs. Bayern, in the Champions League.


Manchester City

Manchester City vs. Bayern, in the Champions League.

Manchester City vs. Bayern, in the Champions League.

The second leg of the quarterfinals is played.

Pep Guardiola he is 90 minutes, which can be pleasant or hell, away from securing his third consecutive semi-final with Manchester United.

The 3-0 income, against a Bayern Munich and its Allianz Arena, the last obstacle to avoid. It seems impossible to think that the ‘Cityzens’ will be left out, after the level shown at home and the impressive victory against the Bavarians, but their perseverance to disappoint is well known in Europe and how the legs of the English tremble on the big stages in the Old Continent.

And few are more spectacular than that of Bayern, a boiler to look for the miracle. That is why Guardiola will not save anything and he can repeat the eleven that he beat at the Etihad Stadium a week ago.

A team led by Erling Haaland that has scored five goals in the last three games and twelve in the last five. His 32 goals in the Premier League -two away from the record- and 11 in the Champions League.

Minute by minute

