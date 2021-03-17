The former Popular Party Luis Bárcenas testifies today in the commission of the so-called ‘Kitchen case’ in the Congress of Deputies in which the alleged espionage of the party leadership is investigated in search of evidence that could implicate leaders of the formation in corruption cases. With the presence of who was also manager of the ‘popular’ between 1990 and 2008, the appearance phase will start this Wednesday and will close, before the work passes to the next phase, with the appearances of the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy his then minister of the Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz. Former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo will also parade through the organ.

Bárcenas will testify by videoconference from the Madrid jail of Soto del Real and accompanied by his lawyer, Marta Giménez. The commission has accepted this formula proposed by the former treasurer to avoid possible contagions by covid-19 and also by the confinement that he would have to keep later if he left prison.

Bárcenas already declared in the National Court, within the framework of the trial that is underway on the same question in said court, on the existence of an accounting by that “the PP of Mariano Rajoy” ordered the police operation to steal the evidence on the same that he still had in his possession.

The spokesperson for the Socialist Group, Adriana Lastra, trusts that Bárcenas “tells the truth” before the commission and details “how far he went and who were the maximum implicated of the PP” in the “systemic corruption” of this party that, in his opinion , is still “flooded” by it as shown, in his opinion, what happened in recent days in Murcia.

After Bárcenas, Miguel Ángel Bayo Herranz, the official in charge of managing and transferring reserved funds from the Interior to the Police, will appear in person.

In all appearances, each of the parliamentary groups will have 15 minutes to ask questions of the appearing party in an interrogation format, without initial intervention. The Presidency, which is occupied by the socialist Isaura Leal, will moderate the session and the times.