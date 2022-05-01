Jill Roord and Wolfsburg end an unprecedented series of Barça, but Catalans are in the CL final against Lyon

Wolfsburg did everything against Barcelona with the Dutch trumps Jill Roord, Lynn Wilms and Dominique Jansen in the base, but the 5-1 defeat in the first leg of the semi-final of the Champions League turned out to be too big. Despite a 2-0 win at home, the German club is out of the tournament with the Dutch enclave. FC Barcelona will meet Olympique Lyon in the final.