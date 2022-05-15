Davy Klaassen takes fifth scale with Ajax: “Teammates sometimes ask if I have a magnet in my body”

From extra at the European Championship to goldcrest for the World Cup. From permanent bench seat to guide to Ajax’s national title. In his football year that was full of crazy twists, Davy Klaassen (29) had ten shapes. With his fifth shell in his pocket, the midfielder talks about a ‘magnet’ in his body, the lingering Andre Onana and the ultimate captain. “Every team wants Dusan Tadic.”