The political earthquake in Murcia had its first aftershock in the Community of Madrid. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has anticipated the possibility of a motion of censure against her Executive and has decided to break with Ciudadanos and call early elections, predictably for next May 4.

After a year and a half of disagreements within the coalition government and especially with its vice president Ignacio Aguado, Ayuso has decided to press the button of the elections, an option that he had been cherishing for months but that had stopped the national leadership of the PP. “This is terrible news, it seems to us utter irresponsibility. Madrilenians do not deserve to have to pay for the corruption of the PP in Murcia in Madrid ”, Aguado assured.

The leader of Citizens in the Community has accused the popular of betraying the pact that both signed at the beginning of the legislature for a “personal whim” and has remarked that with his decision “condemns Madrid” to return to the polls in the middle of a pandemic. “It is reckless, irresponsible,” he said.

Shortly after knowing the electoral advance, the PSOE and Más Madrid have announced that they had registered in the Madrid Assembly two motions of censure with Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García, respectively as candidates. The Madrid socialist leader had shown himself again this morning willing to speak to form a government that “reforms, transforms and regenerates the region”, although he has insisted that so far Ciudadanos “has not modified its position.”

We registered a motion of censure in the Madrid Assembly. With @Monica_Garcia_G candidate. There is an alternative. Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) March 10, 2021

The lawyers of the Madrid Assembly must now clarify if the registration of the mocones is prior to the decree of dissolution of the Autonomous Chamber. If so, the elections would be invalidated.

Ayuso’s decision has been rushed this Wednesday after it has emerged that the liberal formation and the PSOE have reached an agreement in Murcia to expel the popular Fernando López Miras. From the Ayuso environment they remember that if a motion were registered to evict her from the Puerta del Sol, there would be no possibility of anticipating the appointment with the polls.