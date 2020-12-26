Aus vs Ind 2nd Test Match Day-1: Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first Test match of the four-Test series between the two teams was played in Adelaide, which Australia won by eight wickets. In this way, Australia are 1-0 in the series. Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss and decided to bat first. There have been four changes in Team India’s playing eleven, while there has been no change in the playing eleven of the Australian team.

05:50 AM: After 10 overs, Australia score 25/1, Matthew Wade 22 and Labushen 3 runs.

05:29 AM: Australia score 10/1 after 5 overs, Matthew Wade 10 and Marnus Labuschen playing 0 runs.

05:24 AM: Australia gets its first shock. In 4.2 overs, Joe Burns returned to the pavilion with a simple catch to Rishabh Pant off Bumrah. New batsman Marnus Labuschen has arrived.

05:21 AM: Shubman Gill off Umesh Yadav in 3.2 overs leaves a difficult catch by Matthew Wade. The ball went to the second slip with a heavy edge of Wade’s bat, where Shubman, who was fielding, could not catch the catch.

05:06 AM: Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have landed for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah is doing the first over for India.

India’s playing XIMayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (Vice-Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Australia Playing XI– Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschen, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.