Nadal starts the new season with a defeat at the United Cup, Zverev also loses on his return after a long injury

Rafael Nadal has started the new tennis season with a defeat. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to lose out to Cameron Norrie at the United Cup tournament in Australia in the group match against Great Britain. The 36-year-old Nadal won the first set 6-3, but still fell against the number 14 in the world: 3-6, 4-6.