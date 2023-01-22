Jannik Sinner in his final exam against Stefanos Tsitsipas one year after the defeat that triggered his technical revolution and the transition from Piatti to Vagnozzi and Cahill. The Greek is the highest ranked player left in the running on this side of the draw, if he wins the title he would become world number 1. Already three times semifinalist in Melbourne (2019, 2021, 2022), he overcame three all in all soft rounds against Tsitsipas he won the last seven sets played against Sinner (4-1 the balance of the previous ones in his favor), dominated a year ago in Melbourne. Fourth Italian with at least two fourth rounds at the Australian Open, Sinner reached the second week for the eighth time out of 13 Grand Slam tournaments played in his career.