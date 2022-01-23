Goodnight! Welcome to the live broadcast of the seventh day of the Australian Open, which will start at 01:00 with the match between Paula Badosa and Madison Keys, among others. From now on we will tell you minute by minute everything that happens in the Rod Laver Arena and later on we will also give an account of what happens between Nadal and Mannarino, first, and Carreño and Berrettini later, in addition to informing you of the most outstanding results of the rest of the day.