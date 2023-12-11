This Monday, December 11, international agencies have reported numerous attacks in the Gaza Strip. The conflict, which had a truce of 7 days, already exceeds more than 18,000 deathsaccording to the Strip's Ministry of Health.

Health warned again of the dramatic situation of the health system in Gaza, with nearly 300 deaths among medical personnel, more than 300 injured and a bed occupancy of 276 percent, of 233 in intensive care.

(You can read: The deaths in Gaza exceed 18,000, according to the Strip's Ministry of Health).

Given the alarming number, The attacks continue and the chances of a second truce are increasingly slim.

He Israeli army raises to 430 the deaths in its ranks since the attack Hamas to Israel on October 7, of them 101 since the offensive in the Strip began on the 27th of that month.

Bodies of those killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. See also Video. The Kremlin commented on the situation with Ukrainian flags in RUDN University

The dead in Gaza due to Israel's offensive exceed 18,000 and the injured exceed 49,200, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip, controlled by Hamas.

07:00 Israel drops supplies from a plane to the troops in Gaza, something it has not done since 2006 Israel dropped tons of supplies from a plane to ground troops in Gaza, an operation it had not carried out since the second war against Lebanon in 2006, the Israeli Army reported this Monday. Israeli forces used this system for the first time in the offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian Strip, according to an Army statement. (Also: The rebirth of the Israel-Palestine state solution, almost eight decades later). Israeli military vehicles move in an area near the border with the Gaza Strip. 06:30 Only 1% of the wounded have been evacuated out of Gaza, according to an Israeli NGO Only 1% of the more than 49,200 injured in Gaza due to Israel's offensive against Hamas have been evacuated outside the Palestinian Strip, the Israeli non-governmental organization Physicians for Human Rights warned this Monday. Around 430 injured people were able to leave through the Rafah post, on the border with Egypt, to be treated in this country and in others such as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from this organization. See also New York regulates the use of algorithms in selection processes to avoid racial or sexist prejudices 06:00 Israel attacks Hamas missile launch infrastructure in Gaza The Israeli Army launched numerous attacks in northern Gaza against the infrastructure of the Islamist group Hamas to launch missiles, Israeli forces reported this Monday. The attacks, by land and air, targeted Hamas positions in the Shujaiya area, on the outskirts of Gaza City, and in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Palestinian Strip, according to a statement from the Army.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE