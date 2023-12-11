You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Building destroyed during Israeli bombings in Rafah.
The death toll in Gaza exceeds 18,000, according to the Strip's Ministry of Health.
This Monday, December 11, international agencies have reported numerous attacks in the Gaza Strip. The conflict, which had a truce of 7 days, already exceeds more than 18,000 deathsaccording to the Strip's Ministry of Health.
Health warned again of the dramatic situation of the health system in Gaza, with nearly 300 deaths among medical personnel, more than 300 injured and a bed occupancy of 276 percent, of 233 in intensive care.
Given the alarming number, The attacks continue and the chances of a second truce are increasingly slim.
He Israeli army raises to 430 the deaths in its ranks since the attack Hamas to Israel on October 7, of them 101 since the offensive in the Strip began on the 27th of that month.
The dead in Gaza due to Israel's offensive exceed 18,000 and the injured exceed 49,200, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip, controlled by Hamas.
Israel drops supplies from a plane to the troops in Gaza, something it has not done since 2006
Israel dropped tons of supplies from a plane to ground troops in Gaza, an operation it had not carried out since the second war against Lebanon in 2006, the Israeli Army reported this Monday.
Israeli forces used this system for the first time in the offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian Strip, according to an Army statement.
Only 1% of the wounded have been evacuated out of Gaza, according to an Israeli NGO
Only 1% of the more than 49,200 injured in Gaza due to Israel's offensive against Hamas have been evacuated outside the Palestinian Strip, the Israeli non-governmental organization Physicians for Human Rights warned this Monday.
Around 430 injured people were able to leave through the Rafah post, on the border with Egypt, to be treated in this country and in others such as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from this organization.
Israel attacks Hamas missile launch infrastructure in Gaza
The Israeli Army launched numerous attacks in northern Gaza against the infrastructure of the Islamist group Hamas to launch missiles, Israeli forces reported this Monday.
The attacks, by land and air, targeted Hamas positions in the Shujaiya area, on the outskirts of Gaza City, and in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Palestinian Strip, according to a statement from the Army.
GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE
